Storm expected to bring heavy rain to Grand Strand Friday afternoon

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) While the Border Belt and parts of the Pee Dee brace for ice Friday morning, the Grand Strand needs to focus on the heavy rain that will move in Friday afternoon. Rain turns very heavy by 4 p.m. through dinner time. The beaches, inland Horry County and Florence County will get an inch to two inches of rain by Saturday.

The impacts from this much rain falling at once will be standing water on the roads, road flooding in poor drainage areas, and then next week, we could see area rivers rise slightly. With a saturated ground, high wind speeds and more rain falling, there is also the chance we could see shallow rooted trees topple over.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.