Winter storm now moving across Pee Dee, Border Belt

With a winter storm and dangerously cold temperatures forecasted for this weekend, there are a few neat tricks or “life hacks” that can make the frigid temperatures less painful.

Ice impacts for the Friday AM commute will be greatest for areas along and west of Interstate 95.

The latest forecast now includes a very light glaze across extreme northern Horry Co. Up to .10" of ice is possible in Marion and Florence.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A major storm system is moving across the Carolinas right now with freezing rain well inland and across the Border Belt and heavy rain across the rest of the region. The National Weather Service upgraded Marlboro, Dillon, Darlington, Robeson and Scotland Counties to a Winter Storm Warning through Friday.

Scotland and Robeson counties have had freezing rain since 5am and at 8am areas in the Pee Dee along and west of I95 turned from rain to freezing rain. Ice accumulations will reach .10" to .25" across most of the impacted area. Portions of Robeson, Scotland and northern Marlboro Counties could see greater than .25" inches of ice. Ice accumulations of this much will lead to dangerous travel with icy spots likely, especially on bridges and overpasses. This is also enough ice to result in some fallen tree limbs in some areas. Isolated power outages will be possible for areas along and west of Interstate 95.

Across the rest of the region rain will overspread the area through the day and become heavy through the afternoon. One to two inches of rain are likely in all areas.

We'll see a break from the rain and ice tonight. Then the back side of the storm arrives on tomorrow. Off and on light snow showers and flurries will be possible for areas inland. A few flurries are possible all the way to the coast. However, no accumulations are expected.

