Freezing rain threat increasing well inland for Friday morning

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A storm system will move through the Carolinas Friday and Saturday bringing a cold rain to most areas. However, patchy areas of freezing rain are likely well inland.

Thursday will be a dry and quiet day with thickening clouds and temperatures climbing into the 40s.

By Friday morning, temperatures will start to drop into the lower and middle 30s in the Pee Dee and mid to upper 30s in the Grand Strand. This is also the time when light rain will start to move into the region. Our far northern counties of Scotland, Robeson, Dillon and Marlboro may have a period of freezing rain through Friday morning. A glaze of ice will be possible on most surfaces. The recent cold weather has allowed ground and road temperatures to drop considerably. This may lead to patchy icy spots on roads well inland, especially on bridges and overpasses.

By Friday afternoon, temperatures will climb above freezing across the vast majority of the area. This will change any areas of freezing rain over to plain rain in the afternoon. The only exception may be across northern Scotland and Robeson Counties where patchy areas of freezing rain may persist.

Some of the rain will be heavy at times through Friday afternoon and Friday evening. The evening commute will be very wet with a high likelihood of ponding water on roads. Rain totals will likely reach at least one inch in most areas.

By Saturday morning, the storm system will gradually start to pull away. As it does, another shot of colder weather will move in. There will just enough lingering moisture that periods of light snow and flurries will be possible for areas well inland. Any snow will remain very light and no accumulations are expected.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.