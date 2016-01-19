Another bitter cold night, rain to finish the week



MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Bitter cold weather will linger through tonight before starting to ease up the rest of the week. Another big storm system will impact the region Friday.



Tonight will once again see temperatures d ropping rapidly. By daybreak Tuesday, temperatures will d rop into the lower 20s for most areas. Some spots along and west of Interstate 95 will d rop into the upper teens.



Wednesday will see some clouds increasing in the afternoon and a slight warming trend as a weak storm system passes across North Carolina. Temperatures will be a bit warmer with afternoon highs in the lower and middle 40s.



Thursday will see the warming trend continuing with afternoon temperatures in the upper 40s as skies become mostly cloudy.



An intensifying storm system will pass through the Carolinas Friday through Saturday bringing milder weather and increasing rain chances. Rain will overspread the region Friday morning and may become heavy at times Friday afternoon and Friday night. With

the rain, milder weather will blow in with temperatures reaching the 50s to near 60.



The warmth will be short lived as much colder air returns on the back side of the storm system for Saturday. Lingering showers, a gusty wind, and and temperatures in the 40s will make for a blustery winter day.



Quiet weather returns by the weekend.



