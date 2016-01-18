Kids and Cold Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Temperatures turn cold for the beginning of the work week. Monday's highs are in the mid 40s and Tuesday's highs will struggle to get out of the 30s. If you still want your kids to get outside and burn off some steam, Dr. Reynolds from Beach Urgent Care says it's just fine. He says temperatures in the 40s are safe for even toddlers as long as they are bundled up properly with a couple loose layers including a thick coat. You also want to insist that your children wear a hat that keeps the ears and top of the head warm. Reynolds says to watch out for red cheeks or blotchy skin, that's a sign that it's time to come inside.

Also happening Monday, CCU is hosting a free baseball clinic at the Ripken Experience in Myrtle Beach. Dr. Reynolds said it's good for everyone to play sports and stay active in the cold, but he had these tips:

-Remind children to drink water even though they may not be hot

-Take extra time to stretch and warm up the muscles

-Cold weather can aggravate asthma, make sure you have the inhaler handy