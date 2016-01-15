Sunday, a few wet snow flakes possible well inland

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A storm system passing well off shore on Sunday will bring a chance of mainly light rain to region. Areas near the NC border could see a few wet snow flakes mixing in with the rain.



A storm system that was originally forecast to pass well off shore on Sunday, now looks like it will pass close enough to bring a round of showers to the Carolinas on Sunday. Most of the rain will be on the light side and fall primarily during the first

half of the day.



For areas well inland and near the NC border, a few wet snow flakes may mix in with a little light rain. Areas that have the best chance of seeing a wet snow flake or two will be across Marlboro, Robeson and Scotland Counties including the cities of Lumberton,

Pembroke, Laurinburg and Bennettsville.



Temperatures during the morning hours on Sunday will be in the lower 40s. As the light rain moves through, temperatures may briefly d rop into the upper 30s. This would allow a very small time frame for a few wet snow flakes to fall. Most areas are likely

to just see a few light showers.



Between very warm ground, air temperatures above freezing, and very light amounts, absolutely no accumulations or travel impacts are expected.

Copyright 2016 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

