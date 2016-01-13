Weather Alert Day: heavy rain likely late Friday

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The First Alert Weather Team is classifying Friday as an Alert day as a way of getting you prepared for the likelihood of locally heavy rain.

A storm is moving out of the Gulf of Mexico today and then intensifies as it moves up the Carolina coast tomorrow.

This storm system will bring plenty of moisture to the region in form of periods of rain. The rain is forecast to start around noon tomorrow and become heavy in the late afternoon hours. By the time of the evening commute and lingering into the night, several periods of heavy rain will be possible. The system moves out fast and we should see a pretty nice day for Saturday.

The forecast is for one inch. Some spots that get several downpours could get as much as to two inches of rain. The highest rain amounts will be along the coast and the Border Belt. The heavy rain may lead ponding of water on roads at times from Friday evening into Friday night.

While no major flooding is expected from this storm system, additional heavy rain may slow the fall of the Waccamaw River or even cause some additional rises by next week. Any fluctuations of the river levels will depend on exactly where the heaviest rain falls. Right now, the river remains above flood stage but continues to slowly fall. Any impacts from Friday's rain will be delayed, seeing the river hold steady or rise early next week.

