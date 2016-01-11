Active weather pattern leads to rumors of winter storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An active and fast changing weather pattern across the southeastern US has led to rumors of big winter storms over the next week or two. In most cases, these are just simply rumors.



A few forecast models projected what appeared to be a major winter storm across the Carolinas by the early to middle part of next week. Many images of this potential winter storm were shared on all forms of social media through the weekend leading to rumors of big snows and ice on the way. While we are in a weather pattern that features shots of cold air and times of rain, as of right now, there are no significant threats of snow or ice on the horizon.



The first picture shows the GFS forecast model that was run at 8 AM Sunday morning. The model shows a powerful storm system off the coast of NC and SC. With plenty of cold air in place, the model shows snow falling all across the Carolinas (snow shown in blue), even down to the Grand Strand and Charleston.



Just six hours later, the same forecast model completely changed and showed dry and rather mild weather across the Carolinas with no signs of wintry weather.



In a weather pattern that is changing quickly like the one we're currently in, large swings in the forecast models are not uncommon. As forecasters, we have to be aware of these swings. Instead of looking at just one model at one time frame, we have to look at trends in all the available forecast models.



For those of you wanting to see some snow - right now there are no signs of any storms on the way. That said, the weather pattern next week does look to turn quite cold. With such cold air in place, it's a matter of getting moisture into the Carolinas for snow or ice to occur, but again, no significant signs of that are on the table right now.



According to the National Weather Service, 42% of snowfalls in Myrtle Beach happened in January, so we're certainly in the right time. It's just a matter of perfect timing and perfect placement in order for us to see the flakes.



Of course if and when a legitimate threat starts to show up, we'll be the first to let you know.

