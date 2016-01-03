Cold shot to blow in

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A shot of arctic air will blow into the Carolinas to start off the week bringing the coldest weather since last winter.

Skies will remain mostly cloudy at times through tonight with temperatures d ropping into the middle and upper 30s.



Monday will see a surge of cold weather start to move in. Temperatures will climb into the upper 40s through the late morning hours. However, the blast of cold air will start to arrive in full force by the midday and into the afternoon. Gusty north winds

will help to deliver the colder weather and allow temperatures to slowly d rop into the late afternoon.



The core of the cold weather arrives Monday night through Tuesday night. By Tuesday morning, temperatures will d rop all the way into the middle and upper 20s. A gusty wind will blow through the night and into Tuesday. By Tuesday morning, wind chill values

will d rop into the upper teens.



Tuesday will be sunny, windy and cold. Afternoon temperatures will struggle into the lower 40s. A lingering wind will keep wind chills in the 20s and 30s all day. Tuesday night will once again see temperatures d ropping into the 20s.



Wednesday will see some moderation in the cold with afternoon temperatures rebounding into the upper 40s to near 50.



Milder weather will arrive for late in the week with daytime temperatures back into the 60s, however, rain chances will also return, especially by Friday.

