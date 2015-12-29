HCSO remembers deputy killed 15 years ago

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) remembered Lt. Randy Gerald, who was killed 15 years ago, while on his way home after his shift at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According the HCSO Facebook page, Gerald was shot and killed, when he stopped, for what he believed was a traffic accident, in a parking lot along Hwy 701 at approximately 6:30 p.m.

Gerald was still in uniform and driving his personal vehicle, when he noticed a man and woman arguing. After attempting to find out what was wrong, the man opened fire, killing Gerald, according to police.

The shooter then tried to kill the woman, his girlfriend, as they fled in separate vehicles. After a massive manhunt, the shooter, Boyd Meekins, was apprehended approximately 24 hours later. Meekins is currently serving a life sentence for Gerald's death.

HCSO says they will never forget Gerald or his family.

