More record warmth Tuesday, more showers through late week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Record warmth will linger for a few more days before we return to more typical winter-like weather. Off and on rain will be likely as we transition to the cooler weather.

Spotty showers will remain possible at times tonight as warm and humid weather continues to flow into the Carolinas. Patchy fog will be possible once again as temperatures only drop into the middle and upper 60s.

Tuesday will see another round of record high temperatures as readings climb to 80 across the Pee Dee and middle to upper 70s at the beach. Once again, skies will be mostly cloudy at times with a few stray showers possible.

More significant changes start to arrive by the middle and end of the week. Rain will be likely at times from Wednesday and into Thursday as a cold front slowly approaches the region. Temperatures will stay on the mild side with afternoon highs remaining in the 70s.

The cold front will finally push through to kick off 2016. High temperatures on New Years Day will reach the upper 50s and fall to the lower 50s over the weekend. Night time temperatures will finally return to the 30s by the weekend.

