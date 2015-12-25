Record warmth to linger through the weekend - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Record warmth to linger through the weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  For many of us, we're wrapping up the warmest Christmas since 1955 as temperatures climbed into the upper 70s to near 80. This record breaking warmth will linger into the weekend. 

Tonight will see another round of dense fog developing in spots. Temperatures will remain mild with lows only dropping into the lower and middle 60s. 

Saturday will see morning fog, giving way to a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures will once again reach record levels. 

For the Grand Strand:
Record:  68  Forecast:  77 

For Florence:
Record:76  Forecast: 80

More of the same is expected on Sunday. 

For the Grand Strand:
Record:  75  Forecast:  77 

For Florence:
Record:  77  Forecast: 80

Next week will start to see gradual changes as rain chances increase through the New Year. Off and on showers will be likely for much of the week as cooler weather gradually starts to return to the region.  Signs are finally starting to point to much cooler weather starting to move in by the first weekend of 2016. 

