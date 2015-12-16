Record highs possible through Christmas

(WMBF) - Outside of a couple cool days this weekend, temperatures will remain well-above average through Christmas.

Our first chance at record highs comes on Thursday afternoon as temperatures climb into the middle 70s area-wide. The old record of 71° in Myrtle Beach will likely get broken with a forecast high of 75°.

We do turn chilly briefly this weekend as temperatures drop into the 50s, but they don't last long. The warm weather quickly surges back into the Carolinas as we head into Christmas week.

The 70s will likely return by next Tuesday with upper 70s possible both Wednesday and Christmas Eve! These temperatures would be over 20° above-average for this time of year.

Christmas Day is a bit uncertain right now. There are some indications a cold front may move through Christmas morning and drop temperatures though the day. Over a week out it's tough to forecast the timing of these cold fronts. We'll have to wait a bit longer before setting a concrete forecast for Christmas Day.