Early outlook is for a mild Christmas

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter temperatures have been hard to come by so far this month, and another bout of very warm weather is looking more likely for Christmas.

Near record high temperatures in the lower and middle 70s will be likely once again Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday of this week before a strong cold front brings in a winter chill by the weekend.

That chill will be very short lived. Long range forecast models are growing more and more consistent on the idea that unusually warm weather will return once again by Christmas week.

The same weather pattern that has kept us so warm the last several days is one that keeps cold air locked into Canada and the extreme northern and western parts of the US. That pattern briefly breaks down this weekend before re-establishing itself Christmas week.

While it's still too early to pinpoint exact numbers, it's likely most of next week and into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day will feature daytime temperatures in the 60s and 70s. The warmth will likely come with higher than normal humidity. This means we may be looking at lots of clouds and several rain chances through the holiday as well.

So if you're dreaming of a white Christmas, keep dreaming. Right now we're giving a .0000000001% chance of snow on Christmas.

