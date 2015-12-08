Warming trend ahead with highs in the 70s

(WMBF) - Warm weather fans rejoice... the 70s are set to return to the area!

The pattern is changing across the eastern seaboard and this will allow temperatures to turn warmer over the next seven days. You'll notice the gradual change through mid-week as afternoon highs begin to climb back into the upper 60s.

The warmest of the weather arrives over the weekend as temperatures jump into the 70s area-wide. Areas inland max out around 75° for Saturday and Sunday! Outside of a small chance of showers on Wednesday, we remain rain-free and sunny through the weekend.

