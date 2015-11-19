Winter-like temperatures arrive over the weekend

(WMBF) - Two cold fronts arrive through the weekend, each bringing progressively colder weather into the region.

The first front moves through late on Thursday and ushers in some cooler temperatures for Friday. Afternoon highs drop back into the middle 60s under sunny skies.

The second cold front arrives over the weekend and brings in the winter-like temperatures! Afternoon highs on Saturday climb into the upper 50s, with lower 50s expected for Sunday afternoon. Some frost will be possible Sunday morning with temperatures inland falling into the 30s.

The chilly weather doesn't go anywhere early next week. Several areas on Monday may not climb out of the 40s with morning lows well into the 30s area-wide.