Warm weather returns, storms possible late in week

(WMBF) - Warm weather returns to the Carolinas over the next few days before a cold front ushers in a round of showers and storms late in the week.

After a chilly weekend, we enjoy a slow warming trend through the week. Temperatures top out in the 60s Monday but quickly climb back into the 70s Tuesday and Wednesday. Slim rain chances though Wednesday but clouds will be on the increase each day.

A cold front arrives early Thursday morning bringing a round of showers and a few storms. The early morning timing reduces the severe weather risk with the front. Some gusty winds could be possible as the front moves by and most of the area will see some rain through mid-day Thursday.

The warm weather comes to an end behind the front with afternoon highs back into the 60s for the weekend under sunny skies.