Chilly temperatures return for the weekend

(WMBF) - A cold front moves by late this week ushering in much cooler temperatures for the weekend.

The sunny skies aren't going anywhere, but the cooler weather starts to return by Friday afternoon. Temperatures on Friday will only manage the upper 60s, dropping into the 50s for the high school football playoff games.

The heart of the cold weather arrives for Saturday and Sunday. Afternoon highs both days will only climb to around 60°. The mornings start off cold with lower 40s along the Grand Strand and upper 30s for most of the Pee Dee!

We will see a gradual warming trend once again for early next week.