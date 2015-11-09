Big temperature swing expected through the week

(WMBF) - Temperatures are set to fluctuate this week with warm weather though Thursday, followed by a big drop for the weekend!

The clouds are slowly clearing out Tuesday afternoon with sunny skies expected to return Wednesday. This will allow temperatures to climb back into the 70s during the afternoon. The 70s don't go anywhere with above-normal temperatures continuing into Thursday.

The big dip comes behind a cold front on Friday! We will go from the middle 70s Thursday afternoon, to the middle 60s for Friday. The cool weather continues to pour in over the weekend with lower 60s both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. We may see morning lows dip into the 30s for Saturday and Sunday morning across the Pee Dee.

The good news, while we turn chilly over the weekend, rain is not expected with sunny skies forecast for both days.