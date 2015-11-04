Marion County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay on Thursday due - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Marion County Schools to operate on 2-hour delay on Thursday due to flooding

Marion County Emergency Management - Robin Road Marion County Emergency Management - Robin Road
Off Hwy. 76 in Marion Co. (Source: Audrey Biesk) Off Hwy. 76 in Marion Co. (Source: Audrey Biesk)
Mullins - Earline Williams Mullins - Earline Williams
Anna Konya in Nichols Anna Konya in Nichols

MARION COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Very heavy rain Wednesday morning has caused some flooding issues across Marion County.

The Marion County School District will be operating on a two-hour delay on Thursday, November 5, for all staff and students due to flooding in the area. Buses will run their established routes with the two-hour delay, according to the MCSD Facebook page.

Florence-Darlington Technical College's Mullins Technology Center is closed for classes tonight, Wednesday, November 4, because of the flooding in Marion County.  The Mullins site will also operate on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

The city of Mullins received over 5" of rain Wednesday morning. The highest totals were closer to Nichols where totals surpassed 8".

Two to three feet of water was reported across Front Street in Mullins due to the heavy rain. Church Street and numerous other roads around Mullins were also closed. 

Flooding was also reported by Highway Patrol along Pee Dee Island Road near Nichols.

The Marion Emergency Management Agency and the American Red Cross opened an emergency shelter will at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Gapway Baptist Church located at H Wade Court in Mullins for those affected by flooding. The shelter gives residents a safe, dry place to sleep, meals, and other services, according to a news release from the Red Cross.

The Marion EMA is advising motorists to avoid Old Mullins Highway near the country club and Robin Road where the road is washed out at a bridge.

The heavy rain is exiting the area and the flooding concerns should slowly subside through Wednesday evening.

