Cooler weather in the Trick-or-Treating forecast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A cold front has ushered in some sunnier weather for Halloween but plan on a drop in temperatures!
Halloween morning will start off on the chilly side with temperatures in the 40s area-wide. Even with abundant sunshine through the day, afternoon highs will struggle to climb out of the upper 60s.
The Trick-or-Treating forecast is rain-free but on the cool-side. Temperatures start out in the 60s around 6 PM but quickly drop into upper 50s by 8 PM. Late night Halloween plans will continue the trend with lower 50s expected overnight.
