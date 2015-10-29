Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Daylight Saving Time ends Sunday

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Don't forget to change the clocks this weekend as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end.

It's time to 'Fall Back' as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end Sunday morning. The clocks go back a hour at 2 am Sunday morning, bringing an extra hour of sleep to most people.

Following the time change, sunrise Sunday morning will be at 6:34 am with sunset occurring at 5:23 pm.

Officials also recommended using the time change as a reminder to check the batteries on smoke and carbon monoxide detectors throughout your home.

Here's some history on Daylight Saving Time from the United State Naval Observatory: http://aa.usno.navy.mil/faq/docs/daylight_time.php

