The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - November is less than a week away but we don't expect a drop in the temperatures!

The pattern for early November is looking more and more like a warm one. A large ridge is expected to build across the East Coast where the jet stream extends way to our north and into Canada. This opens the door for warmer than normal weather for the Carolinas.

The Climate Prediction Center currently has the probability of warmer than normal weather above 70% for much of the Southeast from November 4th through November 10th. Temperatures could run over 10° above normal with afternoon highs approaching 80° for some inland areas by late next week.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.