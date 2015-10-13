Waccamaw River levels remain flooded

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Water levels remain at major flood stage along the Waccamaw River and portions of the Intracoastal Waterway nearly a week and half after the flooding rains.

As of Tuesday evening, the water level on the Waccamaw River at Conway was 15.7 feet. This is still well above the 14 foot threshold of major flooding. The river is forecast to fall to 15.4 feet on Thursday and to 14.7 feet by Saturday. The river will likely fall below major flood stage by the early part of next week, but water levels will remain high and flooding will continue in areas near the river.

The floodwaters on the Waccamaw have also greatly impacted water levels on the Intracoastal Waterway. Areas hardest hit by flooding on the waterway are in southern Horry County, especially in and around Socastee. In these areas, floodwaters from the Waccamaw River join the water from the Intracoastal Waterway causing the Waterway to back up, and leave no room for the water to escape.

As long as the Waccamaw River remains in major flood stage, the water levels on the Waterway will continue to remain elevated. More significant drops in the water levels are likely by the weekend and early next week.

