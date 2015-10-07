Horry County engineers survey beach damage and erosion

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Impacts of the weekend’s storm were being assessed all across Horry County on Wednesday and it was not just rainwater that caused the problems, but saltwater too.

The Horry County Engineering Department hit the beaches to survey the damage.

Extremely high tides and battering waves caused significant erosion all along the Grand Strand.

In many areas, the waves over the weekend washed up to, and even through many of the sand dunes.

In Garden City, three-to-four feet of sand was removed from the dunes.

In some cases, the incoming saltwater was met by the outgoing rain water to create a mess.

The basketball and volleyball courts, along with the playground, at Ocean Lakes Campground were heavily damaged but the cleanup was already well underway.

"The guys there are working so fast, our team is so proactive, so we should have things pretty much back to normal by the end of this week," Ocean Lakes Campground Marketing Director Barb Krumm said.

In the Long Bay Estates neighborhoods, not only were the sand dunes damaged, but so were many of the beach access ramps.

Several were left dangling feet above where the sand was just a few days ago.

The outcomes of Wednesday’s assessments of beaches, building and roads should be completed by Friday.

