The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Additional bands of rain will linger through Monday.

The intense band of rain that brought widespread and severe flooding has faded. However, another band will redevelop and persist through the night and into Monday.

Flooding will continue across most areas through the day on Monday.

Moderate to at times heavy rain will last off and on through Monday. The rain will likely not be as heavy as what we saw on Sunday, but will be enough to further complicate ongoing flood issues.

Additional rainfall totals of 3 to 5 inches are likely through Monday across Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg Counties. Rain totals of 1 to 3 inches will be likely across the Pee Dee. This will push 3 day totals to 10 to 20 inches across the coastal counties.

Winds will gust out of the east as high as 35 to 40 mph at times. With the ground so saturated, these winds will be strong enough to uproot trees.

- First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold

