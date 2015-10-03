Complete coverage of flooding across the area

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Download the free First Alert Weather App

Download the free First Alert Weather App

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather page

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Property damage in Little River. Source: David Munn

Watch WMBF News's latest coverage of flooding across the area - mobile users, tap here to watch our livestream

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - While the National Weather Service's flash flood warning has expired, flood warnings for rivers remain in effect for many counties in our area until further notice, including Dillon, Horry, and Marion.

New video: WMBF News got a bird's eye view of two Horry County neighborhood struck by flood - watch here.

Horry County and Conway have declared a State of Emergency due to widespread flooding. Horry County is also at OPCON 1, meaning a disaster or emergency situation is in effect and poses a significant threat to Horry County.

Florence County and the City of Florence have declared a State of Emergency, set a 7 p.m. curfew and issued mandatory evacuations in parts of the county.

More important information:

SCEMD EMERGENCY INFO: SCEMD warning people to stay home Sunday - click here for details

SCEMD 24-Hour Public Information Phone Line: 1-866-246-0133 - click here for more important phone numbers and websites

ROAD CLOSURES: Click here for the latest road closures in our area.

GOVERNMENT OFFICES AND SERVICES: Click here for a list of government office and service closings and delays

SCHOOL CLOSINGS: Click here for updates to Monday school closures as we get them

BUSINESS CLOSINGS/DELAYS: Click here for latest updates

FORECAST: View the latest forecast on the WMBF First Alert Weather page.

Click here to view a slideshow of scenes of flooding from around our area.

Watch viewer video of flooding problems across our area over the last few days

Find Jamie's Twitter here

Find Marla's Facebook here and twitter here

Find Robert's Facebook here and twitter here

Find Andy's Facebook here and twitter here

Copyright 2015. WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.

Download the free WMBF First Alert Weather app for the latest forecasts, interactive radar, and more from the First Alert Weather Team:

http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app

Send your pics to @wmbfweather on Twitter, e-mail pics@wmbfnews.com, or post them on the WMBF First Alert Facebook page:

https://www.facebook.com/WMBFFirstAlertWeather

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.