River Flood Warning issued for Great Pee Dee River and Black Creek

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) The National Weather Service has issued river flood warnings for the Great Pee Dee River and the for the Black Creek near Quinby.

The combination of heavy rains well inland over the last week combined with projected rainfall totals of 4 to 10 inches across much of SC, will lead to possible river flooding into next week.

For the Great Pee Dee River near Pee Dee, the current river stage is 5.7 feet. Flood stage is 19 feet. The river is forecast to reach flood stage by Sunday afternoon and continue rising until Wednesday. The river is forecast to reach 23 feet, or 4 feet above flood stage. At this level, flooding will mainly impact swamplands adjacent to the river. Logging operations along the river will likely be impacted and have to be suspended. Some farmland flooding will occur in areas around Britton Neck.

For the Black Creek near Quinby, the current river level is 5.4 feet. Flood stage is 10.0 feet. The river will likely reach flood stage early Sunday morning and rise to near 13.9 feet by early Tuesday. At this level, floodwaters will surround the majority of houses on East Black Creek Road, Creekside Drive, and Crooked Creek Drive. Water could reach the foundation of some homes in the area.

As of right now, the Waccamaw River at Conway is expected to rise, but remain below flood stage. That could change depending on where the heaviest rain sets up through the weekend.

