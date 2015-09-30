Joaquin Stays Off East Coast

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - As of the 8AM NHC update, Hurricane Joaquin is holding steady as a Category 4 hurricane with winds of 130 mph as it begins to slowly exit the Bahamas.



The official forecast track has the storm finally starting its track north today. The track keeps the storm well off of the East Coast, and the NHC continues to nudge the track slightly eastward. The storm remains an major hurricane until Monday morning.



Joaquin will stay well away from the Grand Strand, but due to the current weather set up we will get a conveyor belt of tropical moisture pulled in from the the system. We are expecting 4-8 inches of rain across most of the Pee Dee and Grand Strand, some spots could even pick up 10 to 12 inches if they get caught under several downpours. More details on the flooding rains can be found here.



Aside from the potential of flooding rain, Joaquin is likely to cause another round of very rough surf and beach erosion late this week and into the weekend. The threat of coastal flooding could linger as well.

