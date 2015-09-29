Audrey Biesk joined the WMBF news team in September 2015. Audrey comes from sunny Southern California where she graduated from Concordia University, Irvine, Summa Cum Laude, with a B.A. in Mass Communication Studies. California stole her heart during her time there, but she calls Denver, Colorado home. That is where she grew up and found her calling to become a news reporter. It was on-screen on Super School News at the age of 12 where she anchored the school-run newscast for PBS Channel 6. From then on, her dream never changed.

Next, she interned in the newsroom at PBS SoCal for the news and public affairs show, Real Orange covering all of Orange County, California. Time Warner Cable's Garden Grove TV3 was her next big break. She started her senior year of college, and reported on air there for a year and half.

Prior to graduating college, Audrey broadened her awareness by participating in the Around-the-World semester with Concordia University. Traveling to ten countries in five months, she immersed herself into each culture by learning the religion, language and history.

Along with Audrey's love for travel, her passion is for local news, and is happiest when she is interviewing someone. She believes that everyone has a voice and deserves their story to be told.

Now, Audrey is more pleased than ever to call South Carolina her new home, a place she had never visited before and looks forward to exploring more of! You will see her reporting in Florence and Myrtle Beach, and she insists that you introduce yourself when you see her around. Audrey is looking forward to enjoying the best southern hospitality the country has to offer, and most importantly; sharing your stories.

Contact Audrey anytime at abiesk@wmbfnews.com, follow her @audreybiesk, and find her on Facebook here.