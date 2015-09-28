Hurricane Joaquin continues to strengthen

The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Hurricane Joaquin continues to get better organized and now has winds of 85 mph. Joaquin is expected to drift towards the Bahamas through Friday before turning sharply to the north this weekend as a possible category three hurricane. The forecast track still has the storm passing well to the east of the Grand Strand, but it may eventually pose a threat to areas from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

What can we expect?

Rain - Heavy rain due to a combination of a cold front and moisture from Joaquin is looking likely Thursday through Saturday. The amounts are still uncertain but anywhere from 3" to 5" is possible area-wide.

Coastal Impacts - Rough surf and dangerous rip currents will be a concern through the weekend. Swimming is not advised through Sunday.

Wind - With the system passing well to our east, winds will not be a big concern for the area. We will stay breezy though with winds of 15 to 20 mph into Saturday.

Any changes in the forecast track for Joaquin could alter what we could see locally. Be sure to stay tuned for later updates.

