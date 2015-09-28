Coastal flood advisories issued again for this evening

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) A coastal flood advisory is in effect from 7:00 pm until 10:00 pm this evening as unusually high tides will continue to result in coastal flooding.



The combination unusually high tides due to the full moon, and persistent on-shore winds will allow coastal flooding to develop in flood-prone areas along the coast. Areas most susceptible to the coastal flooding include Pawleys Island, areas along Atlantic and Dogwood Avenue in Garden City along with Duffy Street and adjacent areas of Cherry Grove.



A few road closures will be possible in areas where water levels are the highest.



In addition to coastal flooding, erosion will continue along the beaches through this evening.