World records set in North and South Carolina

Largest collection of coprolite, or fossilized dinosaur poop

George Frandsen entered the Guinness Book of World records in 2016 with his massive collection of prehistoric poo. He has a collection of 1,277 pieces of fossilized feces. While the collection is documented at the South Florida Museum in Bradenton, Florida, the crown jewel of the collection is "Precious," a 4 pound, 3.5 ounce coprolite found in South Carolina and dates to the Miocene epoch, 23.8 to 5.3 million years ago.

George’s advice for anyone looking to set a world record is: “Have passion, lots of passion for whatever they’re doing. Mine is coprolite – fossilized feces ... whatever your passion you should follow it.”

Longest line of garden flamingos

The record for the longest line of garden flamingos was set in Callawassie Island, South Carolina, on August 27, 2016. Pledge the Pink arranged 1,058 flamingos in a line to raise money and awareness for their event that benefits the Norma Pfriem Breast Care Center.

Longest Surviving Double Heart Bypass Patient

What started out as a joke has ended up a new world record. Bobby Brown had a double bypass surgery in the 70s and has now been listed as the “Longest Surviving Double Heart Bypass Patient” according to the Guinness Book of World Records. Read the full story here.

Fastest "sport stacking" times

North Carolina native William Orrell currently holds the overall world records for all five "sport stacking" events: Individual 3-3-3, 3-6-3, and Cycle, doubles Cycle, and Relay Timed 3-6-3. In the video above, Orrell creates and breaks down two stacks of three cups and one stack of six cups in just 1.793 seconds, setting the current world record.

Most bow ties tied simultaneously

The most people tying bow ties simultaneously is 823 and was achieved by the University of South Carolina Dance Marathon in Columbia, South Carolina, on February 9, 2014, according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Most people controlling paddle balls

The most people controlling paddle balls is 443 and was achieved by Steve Langley, also known as "The Paddle Ball King," at O.P. Earle Elementary School in Landrum, South Carolina, on November 30, 2012.

Largest Carolina Shag dance

According to Guinness: The largest Carolina shag dance was achieved by 744 participants at an event organised by Society of Stranders and the Association of Carolina Shag Clubs (both USA) at the North Myrtle Beach Aquatic and Fitness Center in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, on September 24 2011. The dance was performed to "Something Smooth" by Rick Strickland.

Largest living cat

The largest living cat is Hercules, an adult male liger. He lives at the Myrtle Beach Safari, and measures 131 inches long, 49 inches tall, and weighs 922 pounds, according to the Guinness World Records website.

Largest gathering of Elvis impersonators

On July 12, 2014, 895 Elvis impersonators gathered at the Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort in Cherokee, North Carolina.

World's hottest pepper

The Carolina Reaper grown by the PuckerButt Pepper Company in Rock Hill, South Carolina, holds the record for world's hottest pepper, with an average 1,569,300 Scoville Heat Units.

Most Carolina Reaper chilis eaten in one minute

Greg Foster of Irvine California set this painful record in 2016 at the Arizona Hot Sauce expo. He peat the previous record holder by eating 120 grams of the flaming hot peppers in 60 seconds - one gram more than the previous record-holder.

"This is truly an amazing feat," said Smokin' Ed Currie, Founder, President, Mad Scientist & Chef of PuckerButt Pepper Company. "The Carolina Reaper is bred for heat (and taste). Eating even one Carolina Reaper pepper challenges the most daring of Pepperheads."

World's fastest golf cart

The world's fastest golf cart record was set by Plum Quick Motors in Hartsville, set by driver Robby Steen at the Darlington Dragway in October 2014.

Highest note whistled

The highest note whistled is a B7 (3951 Hz), achieved by Walker Harnden at the Hoad Recital Hall at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts in Winston Salem, North Carolina on 7 November 2013.

Largest flip flop sandal race

The largest flip-flop race consists of 613 people, achieved by nOg Run Club in Raleigh, North Carolina, on June 20, 2015.

World's largest iced tea

On Wednesday, June 10, 2015 The Town of Summerville celebrated 'National Tea Day' by smashing a World Record by brewing a 1,186 gallon sweet tea.

World's largest cookie

The Immaculate Baking Company in Flat Rock, North Carolina, made the world's largest cookie in 2003 - it was 101 feet in diameter and weighed 40,000 pounds.

World's Largest Toaster Collection

Kenneth Huggins of Columbia, SC owns the largest collection of toasters: 1,284

Tightest frying pan roll

Scott Murphy of the NXB Team Training Center in Myrtle Beach set a record by rolling a 12-inch circumference frying pan into a 6.87-inch circumference by hand in 30 seconds in 2007.

Largest mosaic picture held by people

1,458 people gathered at Blackbaud stadium in 2011 to break a record and raise funds for a non-profit set up by the family of a young girl diagnosed with lymphoma.

