Cameras capture last week's violent storms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Last week's intense thunderstorms were captured on camera at the Bay View Resort in Myrtle Beach and posted to YouTube.



Last Thursday's storms brought blinding rain, hail, downed trees, power outages and flooded roads to parts of Myrtle Beach and the Grand Strand. The intensity of the storms was reportedly captured by the security cameras at the Bayview Resort.



In a YouTube video posted by AccuWeather.com, four cameras caught the intense wind and rain from various vantage points around the resort. The video shows lounge chairs and other objects being pushed and tossed around by the very strong winds.



The winds were likely the result of a microburst. A microburst occurs when cold, wet air quickly falls from a thunderstorm. As that cold, wet and dense air hits the ground it is forced to spread out, often resulting in blinding rain and very strong winds in a small area. Microburst winds can sometimes be as strong as the winds of a weak tornado.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.