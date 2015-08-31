Rare Cape Verde hurricane forms in the Atlantic - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have another hurricane to track in the Atlantic. Thankfully, Hurricane Fred is far away from the Grand Strand and it will stay that way.

But Fred is a rare hurricane. The storm formed east of the Cape Verde Islands. Usually storms only form west of the islands. The Cape Verde Islands are semi-desert-like and usually only get about 10 inches of rain per year, so flooding tropical rains could be devastating.

Hurricane Fred is forecast to weaken over the next 5 days and then die in the middle of the Atlantic.

