From a young age, Kaitlin Stansell knew she wanted to work in TV news. Being a reporter and anchor has always been her "dream job."

Kaitlin is a South Carolina native. Growing up in the upstate in Anderson County, she produced her own news show using her grandparents' camcorder and using her cousins and younger brother as the meteorologist and sports anchor. The footage still survives today but can only be viewed by close family and friends.

In high school, Kaitlin became the editor-in-chief of her high school newspaper and used that experience to hone her writing skills. She went on to graduate from the University of South Carolina in 2012 with a bachelors degree in broadcast journalism.

Kaitlin got her start in the industry as a producer at WCTI News Channel 12 in New Bern, NC. She knew she wanted to be on-air though, so after nine months she set her sites on Wilmington, NC.

At the NBC affiliate/WECT, Kaitlin got her reporting-feet wet, moving up the ranks to become the lead nightside reporter. It's that experience that prepared her for her position as Weekend evening anchor and reporter at WMBF News. She learned that connections both in life and in business are the most important things you can make, and that serving others is what leads to real happiness.

While her job is her true passion, Kaitlin also enjoys cowboy boots, concerts, and Carolina football. She also loves photography, drawing, hanging out with her dog, and scouring Netflix for the next best, binge-worthy show.

Meeting new people every day is her favorite part of the job and helping to tell their stories. If you see Kaitlin out and about, please say hello! You can also reach out to her at kstansell@wmbfnews.com or on Facebook, by clicking here.

