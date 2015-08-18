Tropical Depression 4 upgrades to Tropical Storm Danny - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Tropical Depression 4 upgrades to Tropical Storm Danny

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF)  - Tropical Depression 4, which formed Tuesday morning, has now been upgraded to Tropical Storm Danny.

Danny is currently located in the central Atlantic ocean, about 3000 miles from the Grand Strand.

Winds have increased to 40 mph and more strengthening is forecast through the end of the week.  Danny is forecast to become a hurricane by Friday or the weekend as it continues to move westward toward the Caribbean.

Beyond the weekend, it’s way too early to tell what will happen with Danny. Some forecast models completely destroy the system because of dry air and wind shear. 

