Dry Finish to the Work Week

Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest updates

Visit the First Alert Weather Page for forecasts, interactive radar and more

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) A weak cold front will continue to push off shore this evening bringing an end to any lingering showers and ushering in a pleasant weather pattern to finish up the work week.

Just a stray shower or thunderstorm will be possible near the beaches this evening. Any activity will quickly dissipate after sunset as drier air starts to move in. Skies will gradually clear tonight, giving way to low temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70 across the Pee Dee and lower 70s in the Grand Strand.

Thursday and Friday are shaping up sunny, dry and considerably less humid. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

The stretch of rain free weather will linger into Saturday. However, by Sunday, humidity starts to creep up again and we could see a stray shower or storm by the afternoon and evening.