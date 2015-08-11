Showers and Storms Tonight...Then Drying Out...

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) A cold front will continue to slowly push through the area tonight accompanied by showers and thunderstorms at times. The front will push off shore on Wednesday ushering in a round of slightly cooler and less humid weather.



Showers and storms will continue off and on through the first half of tonight. We're not expecting much in the way of severe storms, but some locally heavy rain and frequent lightning will be possible with some of the storms. The activity will start to taper off by midnight. By daybreak Wednesday, just a stray sprinkle or shower will be possible near the beaches with temperatures in the lower and middle 70s.



The cold front will gradually push off shore during Wednesday. Just a very stray shower will be possible through the afternoon, but drier air moving in will greatly cut down on the risk of rain. Temperatures will climb into the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s inland.



Less humid weather and slightly cooler temperatures will push in on Wednesday night and linger through the end of the week.