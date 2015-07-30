Moderate Drought Spreads Through the Pee Dee

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) According to the latest update from the United States Drought Monitor, most of the Pee Dee region of South Carolina is now seeing moderate drought conditions.



The combination of well above normal temperatures and only spotty summer thunderstorms has led to the development of moderate drought conditions from interior Horry County through Marion, Florence, Darlington and Williamsburg Counties. As of Thursday, Florence is 1.68 inches below normal in rainfall for the month of July and 3.14 inches below normal for the entire year.



The US Drought Monitor uses a ranking system of five categories to measure the severity of droughts. The rankings range from "Abnormally Dry" to "Exceptional Drought". Areas across the Pee Dee are now in the second stage, or "Moderate drought." Some areas of western and central North Carolina have seen conditions worsen to the third drought category of "Severe".



The area is experiencing what is known as an "Agricultural Drought." This type of drought occurs as a lack of rainfall causes the top layers of soil to become very dry and impacts local farms and agriculture. The other type of drought is known as a "Hydrologic Drought". This type of drought usually takes a longer amount of time to develop as well below normal rainfall over a very long period of time results in lowering water tables, and falling river and lake levels.



While the region will see some spotty thunderstorms over the next several days, no widespread rain is in the forecast any time soon.