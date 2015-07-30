Better Risk of Storms Friday

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) A weak cold front will bring a slightly better chance of showers and storms to the region through Friday before a return to more typical summer weather arrives for the weekend.



A few isolated showers and storms will be possible across the Pee Dee through the evening hours. Tonight may see one or two isolated showers or storms elsewhere. Otherwise, skies will be fair with overnight lows in the middle 70s.



Friday will see off and on periods of clouds with a better risk of showers and storms as a weak cold front moves into the area. While a passing storm will be possible at anytime, the best risk will be in the afternoon and evening. Highs will reach the upper 80s at the beach and lower 90s across the Pee Dee.



The front will weaken and slip just off shore over the weekend. This will result in a return to more typical summer time weather with plenty of heat and humidity and just the slightest risk of an afternoon storm or two.