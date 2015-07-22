Slight Chance of Tropical Development Next Week

The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city.

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) - As we creep deeper into the heart of hurricane season, we have to continue to closely watch what's going on in the tropics.



Several of the forecast models we use are hinting at the possibility of some tropical development by the early to middle part of next week This possible development would either be off the Southeastern US Coast or across the Gulf of Mexico.



It's all because of a developing weather pattern has often led to slow tropical development in the past. A weak cold front will move off the Carolina coast by Thursday night and then stall out across the Atlantic Ocean just off shore. The off shore waters are extremely warm this time of the year, well above the 80 degree threshold for tropical development.



What we'll be watching for is the development of any persistent areas of thunderstorms or the development of any weak areas of low pressure. If a cluster of thunderstorms can persist for more than 24 hours or so, then the possibility of development will start to go up.



Any potential development will be very slow to occur and we likely would not see any signs of development until the latter half of the weekend.



Right now, we're giving this just a very small chance of happening. On a confidence scale of one to ten, with ten being the most confident, we're giving this a two.

