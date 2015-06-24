What is Heat Lightning?

Copyright 2015

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We've had some questions recently about heat lightning and what exactly it is... here's the answer!Heat lightning simply refers to lightning that is occurring in a storm that is too far away to hear the thunder. In the evening and nighttime hours you can still see the bolt or flash, but the sound dissipates due to your distance from the storm.It's in the summer when we typically see these pop-up storms, where it may be clear where you are but storming many miles away. That's where the "heat" term came from.We should have plenty more opportunities to see this through the summer!