Viewer captures close lightning strike in Cherry Grove Beach

CHERRY GROVE, SC (WMBF) - Strong thunderstorms rolled through the area last Friday night, bringing over 1,000 lightning strikes per 15 minutes. Two of those strikes was captured on video, extremely close to condos in Cherry Grove Beach.

Twitter user @General_Av_KY sent this video to WMBF News on Friday night around 11:30 pm, just as a strong thunderstorm was impacting Cherry Grove Beach. It appears to show two lightning strikes hitting the beach just outside of the condo building.

