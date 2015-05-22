Earthquake reported early Friday morning southwest of Myrtle Bea - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Earthquake reported early Friday morning southwest of Myrtle Beach

 MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - An earthquake was reported by the USGS early Friday morning in eastern South Carolina.

The magnitude 1.7 earthquake occurred at 1:02 a.m. Friday morning around 82 miles to the southwest of Myrtle Beach. The epicenter was located near I-26 close to Summerville at a depth of nearly 4 miles.

According to the USGS:

Earthquakes everywhere occur on faults within bedrock, usually miles deep. Most bedrock beneath the Charleston area was assembled as continents collided to form a supercontinent about 500-300 million years ago, raising the Appalachian Mountains.

Charleston and its surroundings were devastated in 1886 by a very large earthquake (magnitude 7.3). Aftershocks, some of them large enough to be damaging by themselves, continued for years. Prehistoric earthquakes of similar size to the 1886 shock have occurred in coastal South Carolina at intervals of several centuries to several thousands of years.

