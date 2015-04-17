A little bit of everything is in your Friday forecast - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

A little bit of everything is in your Friday forecast

(WMBF) - "The weather will have a little bit of everything for you today, " that's how Meteorologist Marla Branson is describing your Friday forecast.

Fog is expected, especially inland, but Branson is planning to see drier air move in breaking up clouds to make room for sunshine by the afternoon.

Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70's. There is a slight change of showers in the afternoon along the sea breeze.

Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures middle to upper 70's at Grand Strand and lower 80's in the Pee Dee.

Showers are back in the forecast on Sunday.

