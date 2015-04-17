A little bit of everything is in your Friday forecast

View the latest video forecast, interactive weather, hour-by-hour forecasts and more on the WMBF First Alert Weather pageMore >> Like WMBF First Alert Weather on Facebook for the latest weather news and forecasts in your Facebook news feed!More >>
The WMBF Storm Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices. Our new weather app has an interactive radar, 10 day and hourly forecasts for any city. More >>
The WMBF First Alert Weather Team is proud to announce a full featured weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
(WMBF) - "The weather will have a little bit of everything for you today, " that's how Meteorologist Marla Branson is describing your Friday forecast.
Fog is expected, especially inland, but Branson is planning to see drier air move in breaking up clouds to make room for sunshine by the afternoon.
Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 70's. There is a slight change of showers in the afternoon along the sea breeze.
Saturday there will be a mix of sun and clouds with milder temperatures middle to upper 70's at Grand Strand and lower 80's in the Pee Dee.
Showers are back in the forecast on Sunday.
Branson suggest to use the First Alert Weather App this weekend with those showers expected to roll in. She said you can track it down to the street level –just text “WEATHERAPP” to 84300 or tap here. http://www.wmbfnews.com/story/14846809/free-weather-app
Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.