Marlboro County hosts Summerfest event to raise money for arts commission

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Marlboro County will host a Summerfest to raise money for the county's Arts Commission.

According to event organizers, the Marlboro County Summerfest will take place Friday, June 5 to Sunday, June 7 in Bennettsville. First, a concert featuring the Embers will kick things off at the Bennettsville Civic Center Friday at 7 p.m. During the three-day event, there will be festivities along Marlboro Street including two stages for live performances from local bands. “Tastes Like Chicken” will be among the bands performing.

There will be activities for children, and ski shows with the Carolina Ski Group at the Bennettsville's Lake Paul Wallace.

Below is a schedule of events that will take place during the event:

FRIDAY, JUNE 5, 2015

Summerfest Kickoff Concert featuring The Embers featuring Craig Woolard

Doors 7:00 P.M. Music 8:00 P.M.

Bennettsville Community Center, Bennettsville, South Carolina

BYOB

Attendees must be 21 years old or older.

Tickets can be purchased at Fowler Pharmacy [(843) 439-2979] and Carolina Cleaners and through JoAnne Jones [(843) 544-7409] and Matthew Sanders [(843) 862-7650].

SATURDAY, JUNE 6, 2015

Marlboro County Summerfest 2015

10:00 A.M.—5:00 P.M.

Downtown Bennettsville, South Carolina

Food Vendors, Art Exhibits, Arts and Crafts Vendors, Classic Car Cruise-in, Children's Activities (including unique old-fashioned games, face painting, train ride, bounce house, camel ride, petting zoo, Ag simulator, yarn spinner demonstration, and blacksmith demonstration), and Two Stages of Entertainment featuring performances by:

New Creation Wilder Road Tastes Like Chicken The Deluge More to be announced.... 10:00 A.M. - Opening Ceremonies at Marlboro County Courthouse

10:30 A.M. - Historical Architectural Tour starting at Confederate Monument Statue at the Corner of Marlboro Street and Main Street ($1 Fee - All Proceeds to Benefit Historical Society)

Summerfest Celebration Concert featuring The Company Band

5:00 P.M.—9:00 P.M.

Old Murchison School, 216 Fayetteville Avenue, Bennettsville, SC

The Company Band is one of the Nation's premier bands known for their versatility and talented members. The Company Band is putting its own spin on the music industry by giving people a combination of music genres creating delectable sounds the ear can only imagine. These incredibly talented musicians all come from different musical backgrounds to form one of the most requested bands. They offer an eclectic blend of Motown, R&B,pop, current hits, dance classics, oldies, beach, and jazz. With horns on the left, the very best vocalists on the right, and a killer rhythm section holding it all together, The Company Band experience is one you will never forget!

SUNDAY, JUNE 7, 2015

· Community Worship Service at Lake Paul Wallace

Lake Paul Wallace

8:00 A.M.

Guest Speakers: TBA

Rotary Club Cardboard Boat Race at Lake Paul Wallace

Lake Paul Wallace

3:00 P.M.

More information to be shared soon.

Ski Shows (Hosted by the Lake Paul Wallace Authority)

Lake Paul Wallace

2:00 P.M. & 4:00 P.M.

First ski show at Lake Paul Wallace since 2000.

According to the Marlboro County Summerfest website, the event is sponsored by the Kinney Foundation, Duke Energy, Drive Now, First Citizens, Pepsi Cola and more.

