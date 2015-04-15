Sam Hunt to headline kick-off concert for Carolina Country Music Festival

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sam Hunt will headline a VisitMyrtleBeach.com kick-off concert for the Carolina Country Music Festival (CCMF).

According to event officials the kick-off concert will be held on Thursday, June 4. City council members voted that the festival be extended to a four-day event.

According to a press release, Sam Hunt, the concert's headliner has topped three Billboard's Country charts with his debut album, “Montevallo.” Hunt's writing talents also earned him a 2015 Grammy Award nomination.

Anyone with tickets to CCMF, and anyone who purchases a three-day pass before April 25, will enjoy free admission to the kick-off concert, officials say. According to a press release, single tickets to the concert are $39, and Myrtle Beach residence are eligible for a discounted rate of $19 per ticket with ID as proof of residency.

According to event officials, locals can purchase discounted tickets Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Carolina Country Bar on 300 Ninth Avenue North.

