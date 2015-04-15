Myrtle Beach included in poll for best kid-friendly destination, officials encourage people to vote

The City of Myrtle Beach is one of 20 nominees for the best kid-friendly destination.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The City of Myrtle Beach is one of 20 nominees for the best kid-friendly destination, according to USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice poll.

According to a press release from officials, Myrtle Beach was number three in the poll on April 8. The city advanced, and currently sits on the number two spot on the poll, officials say.

The list of nominees on the poll include Arizona's Grand Canyon, Hawaii, Tampa, Florida, and California's Yosemite National Park.

City officials encourage people to visit the poll and cast their votes. Click here to vote. Participants can vote one time per day. Voting ends on April 27 at 12 p.m.

Copyright 2015 WMBF News. All rights reserved.