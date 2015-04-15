Horry County Fire Rescue uses new tool to save pets' lives during fire

Horry County Fire Rescue held a demonstration for a new tool that just might save a pet's life during a fire.

According to Chief Brian VanAernem with HCFR, Invisible Fence donated about 50 pet oxygen masks to HCFR during a presentation at Station 43 located on Highway 90 Tuesday morning.

HCFR officials say all front line engines will carry the masks to help save any animal that is pulled from a fire.

“I love making these donations,” said Jim White with Invisible Fence. “There's enough tragedy when there's a structure fire, you know, people lose their house and all their belongings, and then to lose a family member, when they could have had the proper equipment that could have potentially save its life, that means the world," he added.

The Invisible Fence is a company that provides systems and products to keep pets safe, according to the company's website. Officials say Invisible Fence donated more than 10,000 pet oxygen mask kits to fire stations throughout the US and Canada.

